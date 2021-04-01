Villivakkam Candidate List: Key Contests in Villivakkam Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Villivakkam Assembly constituency in CHENNAI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Villivakkam seat is part of the Chennai central Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections B. Ranganathan of DMK won from this seat beating Thadi M.Raju of ADMK by a margin of 9,321 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Prabhakar Jcd of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Anbazhagan K of DMK by a margin of 10,782 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Chennai central Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Villivakkam Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Villivakkam constituency are: J. C. D. Prabhakar of AIADMK, A. Vetri Azhagan of DMK, Subamangalam Dillibabu of DMDK, Sriharan Bala of MNM, Sridhar of NTK