Villivakkam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

14. Villivakkam (विलिवक्कम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Villivakkam is part of 4. Chennai central Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.04%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 90.33%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,55,278 eligible electors, of which 1,25,082 were male, 1,30,133 female and 63 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Villivakkam in 2021 is 1040.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,50,657 eligible electors, of which 1,23,587 were male, 1,27,007 female and 63 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,93,208 eligible electors, of which 96,518 were male, 96,690 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Villivakkam in 2016 was 50. In 2011, there were 44.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, B. Ranganathan of DMK won in this seat by defeating Thadi M.Raju of AIADMK by a margin of 9,321 votes which was 6.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 43.96% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Prabhakar Jcd of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Anbazhagan K of DMK by a margin of 10,782 votes which was 8.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 52.44% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 14. Villivakkam Assembly segment of Chennai central Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Chennai central Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Chennai central Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 18 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Villivakkam are: D Subamangalam (DMDK), A Palanivel (BSP), J C D Prabhakar (AIADMK), A Vetriazhagan (DMK), L Govindaraj (NINIK), S Raju Bharathi (DMSK), Jagadesh Jayakumar (VTK), R Sridar (NTK), Sriharan (MNM), C A Ashok Kumar (IND), A Ajith Kumar (IND), G Iyanar (IND), S Kandasamy (IND), M Gunasekaran (IND), A S Kumar (IND), S Chandrika (IND), Syed Rayhan (IND), G Devapriyan (IND), S Baskar (IND), M Murali Vinodh (IND), C Mohan (IND), C Raghul (IND), M Jalal (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 55.92%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 59.89%, while it was 67.71% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 14. Villivakkam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 254. In 2011 there were 212 polling stations.

EXTENT:

14. Villivakkam constituency comprises of the following areas of Chennai district of Tamil Nadu: Chennai (M Corp.) (Part) Chennai (M Corp.) Ward No.55 to 58, 63 and 64.. It shares an inter-state border with Chennai.

The total area covered by Villivakkam is 12 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Villivakkam is: 13°05’53.5"N 80°13’01.9"E.

