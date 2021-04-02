Villupuram Candidate List: Key Contests in Villupuram Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Villupuram Assembly constituency in VILLUPURAM district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Villupuram seat is part of the Viluppuram Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Shanmugam C Ve of ADMK won from this seat beating Ameer Abbas S M of IUML by a margin of 22,291 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Shanmugam.C.V of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Ponmudy.K of DMK by a margin of 12,097 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Viluppuram Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Villupuram Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Villupuram constituency are: C. V. Shanmugam of AIADMK, R Lakshmanan of DMK, R. Balasundaram of AMMK, K. Das of TMJK, Selvam of NTK