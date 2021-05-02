Villupuram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Shanmugam C Ve of AIADMK Leading

74. Villupuram (विल्लुपुरम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Puducherry. Villupuram is part of 13. Viluppuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.92%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.08%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,62,068 eligible electors, of which 1,27,913 were male, 1,34,092 female and 63 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Villupuram in 2021 is 1048.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,47,327 eligible electors, of which 1,21,525 were male, 1,25,759 female and 43 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,385 eligible electors, of which 1,04,506 were male, 1,04,879 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Villupuram in 2016 was 14. In 2011, there were 142.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Shanmugam C Ve of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Ameer Abbas S M of IUML by a margin of 22,291 votes which was 11.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 36.74% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Shanmugam.C.V of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Ponmudy.K of DMK by a margin of 12,097 votes which was 6.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 52.18% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 74. Villupuram Assembly segment of Viluppuram Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Viluppuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Viluppuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 25 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 25 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Villupuram are: Lakshmanan R (DMK), Shanmugam C Ve (AIADMK), Sivabalan N (BSP), Selvam J (NTK), Dass K (MNM), Duraisamy D (MMP), Devanathan N (VTVTK), Balasundaram R (AMMK), Mohamed Ibraim A (ADK), Victor A S (DSMI), Iniyadayalan G (IND), Iyyanar G (IND), Kuppan V (IND), Kumar R (IND), Kesavan P (IND), Shanmugam A (IND), Shanmugam G (IND), Shanmugam V (IND), Subramanian R (IND), Dakshinamoorthy Su Va (IND), Narendiran D (IND), Balu K (IND), Prabakaran M (IND), Raman K (IND), Jaiaadhe R (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.97%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.49%, while it was 82.66% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 74. Villupuram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 282. In 2011 there were 244 polling stations.

EXTENT:

74. Villupuram constituency comprises of the following areas of Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu: Viluppuram Taluk (Part) Ayyankovilpattu, Kakuppam, Poyyapakkam, Madirimangalam, Sengadu, Vaduganathankuppam, Melpadi, Maharajapuram, Erumanthangal, Salaiagaram, Koliyanur, Kallappattu, Peddureddikuppam, Illangadu, V.Pudur, Mudaliyarkuppam, Kumulam, Manakkuppam, Malarajamkuppam, Kudumiyankuppam, Naraiyur, Pananguppam, Todandanur, Panampattu, V. Marudur, Puntottam, Nannadu, Vedambattu, Perumbakkam, Konur, Teli, Venmaniyathur, Kottammangalam, Venkatesapuram, Sattipattu, Orukodi, Tokavadi, Kondangi, Valudureddi, Salamedu, Anangur, Nannattampalaiyam, Malavarayanur, Salayampalayam (East), Gangarampalaiyam, Arpisampalaiyam, Vengatadriagaram, Pillur, Kavanippakkam, Kulathur, Kandamanadi, Kandambakkam, Kappur, Maragathapuram, Kandiyamadai, Pedagam, Ariyalur (Villupuram), Chittatur (Tirukkai), Athiyur (Tiruvadi), Veliyambakkam, Kongarakondan, Dalavanur (Tiruvadi), Tiruppachchanur, Serndanur, Panchamadevi, Siruvandadu, Mokshakulam, Parasureddipalaiyam, Puvarasamkuppam, Arasamangalam, Then Kuchipalaiyam, Kallippattu and Vadavambalam villages. Viluppuram (M) and Valavanur (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Villupuram.

The total area covered by Villupuram is 258 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Villupuram is: 11°54’43.6"N 79°31’15.6"E.

