Vinay Shankar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Vinay Shankar of SP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Vinay Shankar has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Vinay Shankar Tiwari is the son of former MLA and strongman Hari Shankar Tiwari and the sitting MLA from Chillupar seat. Vinay had won from the Chillupar constituency on a BSP ticket in 2017. He and his brother recently switched sides to the SP.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Vinay Shankar is 54 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional. He has declared total assests of Rs 67.5 crore and total liabilies of Rs 0.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Vinay Shankar contesting on a SP ticket from Chillupar constituency.

