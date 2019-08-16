Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Vinod Kumar, Close Associate of Telangana CM Appointed as Vice-Chairman of State Planning Commission

Vinod Kumar will enjoy the status of a Cabinet Minister and will be a permanent invitee to the State Cabinet meetings and his term of office will be for three years.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:August 16, 2019, 8:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vinod Kumar, Close Associate of Telangana CM Appointed as Vice-Chairman of State Planning Commission
B Vinod Kumar receives order appointing him as Telangana state Planning Board Vice Chairman by CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
Loading...

Hyderabad: Former Lok Sabha MP and TRS founder member Boinpally Vinod Kumar has been appointed as Vice-Chairman of State Planning Commission.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao signed on the file pertaining to Vinod Kumar’s appointment and issued a go with immediate effect.

Vinod Kumar will enjoy the status of a Cabinet Minister and will be a permanent invitee to the State Cabinet meetings and his term of office will be for three years.

Chief Minister has given authority to Kumar to review and prepare proposals from all the departments in the backdrop of the government introducing a full-fledged Budget for the year 2019-20.

Chief Minister said, “Vinod Kumar is very experience leader. His vast experience will be useful for development of Telangana. He is having good command over administration and socio-economic and geographical conditions of the state.”

Vinod Kumar is close associate of KCR and was with him in the crucial time of Telangana movement.

Vinod was an MP from Karimnagar between 2014 and 2019. He defeated in the recent Parliament elections with margin of 89000 plus votes on BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram