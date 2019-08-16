Vinod Kumar, Close Associate of Telangana CM Appointed as Vice-Chairman of State Planning Commission

Hyderabad: Former Lok Sabha MP and TRS founder member Boinpally Vinod Kumar has been appointed as Vice-Chairman of State Planning Commission.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao signed on the file pertaining to Vinod Kumar’s appointment and issued a go with immediate effect.

Vinod Kumar will enjoy the status of a Cabinet Minister and will be a permanent invitee to the State Cabinet meetings and his term of office will be for three years.

Chief Minister has given authority to Kumar to review and prepare proposals from all the departments in the backdrop of the government introducing a full-fledged Budget for the year 2019-20.

Chief Minister said, “Vinod Kumar is very experience leader. His vast experience will be useful for development of Telangana. He is having good command over administration and socio-economic and geographical conditions of the state.”

Vinod Kumar is close associate of KCR and was with him in the crucial time of Telangana movement.

Vinod was an MP from Karimnagar between 2014 and 2019. He defeated in the recent Parliament elections with margin of 89000 plus votes on BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.