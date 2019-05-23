Vinukonda Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Vinukonda Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPOI -- -- Gaddam Ramana INC -- -- Vijay Kumar. Atluri JSP -- -- Chenna Srinivasarao SP -- -- Janapati Parameswara Rao NVP -- -- Venkata Ravi Kumar Bacchu (R.K.Naidu) NVCP -- -- Medikonda Lakshmi Kantha Rao YSRCP -- -- Bolla Brahma Naidu BJP -- -- Nallabothu Venkata Rao IND -- -- Gangineni Brahmanaidu IND -- -- Ustala Chinna Kasaiah IND -- -- Pasam Naga Malleswararao IND -- -- Manda Venkatrao NOTA -- -- Nota TDP -- -- G.V.Aanzaneyulu.

99. Vinukonda is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,51,677 voters of which 1,25,767 are male and 1,25,892 are female and 18 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Vinukonda, recorded a voter turnout of 88.12%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.87% and in 2009, 81.4% of Vinukonda's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, G V Aanzaneyulu of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 21,407 votes which was 10.83% of the total votes polled. G V Aanzaneyulu polled a total of 1,97,689 (51.9%) votes.TDP's Gonuguntla Venkata Seeta Ramanjaneyulu won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 24103 (13.9%) votes. Gonuguntla Venkata Seeta Ramanjaneyulu polled 1,73,342 which was 51.9% of the total votes polled.Vinukonda went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: विनुकोन्डा (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and వినుకొండ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).