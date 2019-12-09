Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Violation of Right to Equality': Shashi Tharoor Submits Notice in LS to Oppose Citizenship Bill

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor submitted the notice this morning under Rule 72 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha.

PTI

December 9, 2019, 10:52 AM IST
'Violation of Right to Equality': Shashi Tharoor Submits Notice in LS to Oppose Citizenship Bill
File photo of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday submitted a notice in the Lok Sabha to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at the introduction stage on the grounds that it "violates" the fundamental right to equality.

Tharoor submitted the notice this morning under Rule 72 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha.

The Bill violates the Fundamental Right to Equality prescribed by Article 14 since it infringes upon the principle of "equality before law" and the "equal protection of laws" guaranteed to all persons, including non-citizens,Tharoor said in his notice.

