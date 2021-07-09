Violence in UP Panchayat Elections Brings Back Memories of SP Rule: Mayawati

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has expressed concern over the violence in the UP panchayat elections in the state. After the election of the district panchayat president, many incidents have come to the fore during the nominations in the block pramukh nominations. On which BSP chief Mayawati has said that such incidents in the BJP government bring back memories of SP rule and has also said that this is the reason why her party was not participating in these elections.

The former CM of the state has alleged a gross misuse of power and money by the BJP during the election of district panchayat president and block chief nominations. In a series of tweets on Friday morning, BSP chief said, “The gross misuse of power and money and violence by the BJP during the election of district panchayat president and now block chief, brings back many such memories of SP rule. That is why the BSP has decided not to contest these two indirect elections."

“Now that the UP assembly elections are near, the SP is showing verbal opposition and aggression against the BJP government. This is gross delusion and unbelievable, because the lust for power and winning elections at all costs in Samajwadi Party rule are still fresh on people’s mind,” she added.

She further wrote, “At the same time, the SP, which has the attitude of ‘Hallabol’, talks about the rights of the poor, farmers and unemployed etc. Why has it been inactive? This is also something to think about.”

Earlier on Thursday, the day of filing nominations for the block pramukh (chief) elections in Uttar Pradesh witnessed widespread violence, including firing in at least 12 districts. However, police said there were relatively fewer violent incidents this time around as compared to previous block chief elections. But districts like Jhansi, Sitapur, Bijnor, Etawah, Kannauj and Bulandshahr witnessed incidents where firing, clashes and savagery dominated the nomination day.

ADG (law & order) Prashant Kumar said that 14 districts reported cases of malpractices during the nomination process across the state. Kumar informed that four people have been arrested in Sitapur, where one person got critically injured. However, he noted that violence was less compared to previous block chief elections. But he assured that strict action will be taken against all the culprits, including irresponsible police officials.

During the nomination process in Sitapur district, two groups engaged in firing and even threw hand bombs at each other. Police had to double down on reckless locals in Unnao, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Lalitpur, Kanpur rural, Ambedkarnagar and Azamgarh. Former assembly speaker Mataprasad Pandey was brushed up and his vehicle’s windshield was also damaged by miscreants. In Lakhimpur, a female candidate’s proposer was roughed up and her saree was pulled during the incident.

