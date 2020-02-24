Violence Only Causes Harm to Common People, Says Priyanka Gandhi on Delhi Clashes

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the entire day was filled with violence in Delhi and appealed to Delhiites to maintain peace, asserting that violence only causes harm to common people and the country.

Clashes broke out between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad and Maujpur on Monday, with protesters torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other.

A Delhi Police head constable was killed and a deputy commissioner of police injured in the violence.

"The entire day in the capital city of Delhi was full of violence. Violence only causes damage to the general public and the country. We all have the responsibility to stop it," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Mahatma Gandhi's country is a country of peace. I appeal for peace to all Delhiites and request Congress workers to make efforts for maintaining peace," the Congress general secretary said.

Clashes were also reported in Chandbagh and Bhajanpura areas of the city. This is the second day of clashes in Delhi.

