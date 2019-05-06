Take the pledge to vote

Violence Rocks Bengal on Polling Day Again as TMC, BJP Workers Clash Over Intimidation

Incidents of violence were reported from Bangaon, Hooghly and Barrackpore seats, an election official said.

News18.com

Updated:May 6, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
Clashes outside a polling booth in West Bengal.
Kolkata: Amid reports of violence from several polling booths, 16.68% voter turnout has been recorded from West Bengal where polling is underway for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. Incidents of violence were reported from Bangaon, Hooghly and Barrackpore seats, an election official said.

Nearly 1.17 crore voters cast their ballots in the first two hours of polling, according to poll officials.

BJP’s Barrackpore candidate Arjun Singh alleged that he was attacked by TMC workers when he visited a polling booth amid reports of BJP polling agents being chased away from polling stations.

The Election Commission later sought a report from the district administration. "We have sought report from the polling officers posted in these stations. Otherwise the polling so far has been peaceful," he said.

Of the seven constituencies, Uluberia recorded maximum polling at 20.59 per cent till 9 am, followed by Arambagh (SC) 19.19 per cent, Sreerampore 17.41 per cent, Howrah recorded 16.18 per cent, Hooghly 15.73 per cent, Barrackpore 13.99 per cent and Bongaon (SC) 13.68 per cent, the official said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and Left Front constituent CPI(M) are the main contenders in the seven seats where the fate of 83 candidates will be decided by a 1,16,91,889-strong electorate.

To ensure free and fair polling the seven seats, the Commission has deployed a total of 578 companies of central forces.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
