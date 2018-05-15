GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Virajpet Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's K G Bopaiah Won

Live election result of 209 Virajpet constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Virajpet MLA.

News18.com

May 15, 2018, 2:40 PM IST
Virajpet (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kodagu district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Mysore Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,13,294 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,06,679 are male, 1,06,057 female and 10 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.94 and the approximate literacy rate is 82%
Live Status BJP K G Bopaiah Won
RESULTS 2018
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP7794449.40%K G Bopaiah
INC6459140.94%Arun Machaiah C S
JD(S)112247.11%Sanketh Poovaiah M
NOTA17331.10%Nota
AIMEP10150.64%Basavaraju H D
IND6660.42%Nanjappa M K
IND5990.38%H D Doddaiah

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,414 votes (2.4%) securing 47.23% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 70.77%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,073 votes (12.96%) registering 41.78% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 72.45%.

Check the table below for Virajpet live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin.)

