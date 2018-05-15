Virajpet Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's K G Bopaiah Won

Live Status BJP K G Bopaiah Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Virajpet (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kodagu district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Mysore Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,13,294 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,06,679 are male, 1,06,057 female and 10 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.94 and the approximate literacy rate is 82%BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,414 votes (2.4%) securing 47.23% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 70.77%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,073 votes (12.96%) registering 41.78% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 72.45%.