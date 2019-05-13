English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Viral Video of Rahul Gandhi Motorcade Blocking an Ambulance Proven False
The video actually shows an incident where an ambulance was blocked by police in central Delhi in April 2017.
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
Loading...
Multiple posts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube contain a video, viewed tens of thousands of times, which shows an ambulance stopped at a police blockade. The posts, shared in 2019, claim the emergency vehicle was stopped to allow the motorcade of the head of the opposition Indian National Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, to pass. The claims are false; the video was originally recorded in 2017 and shows an ambulance delayed by a motorcade while then-Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was visiting Delhi.
The video was posted here on Facebook on May 3, 2019, and has been viewed more than 4,300 times.
The misleading Facebook post has a Hindi-language caption that says: “Delhi Police stopped an ambulance to let Rahul Gandhi’s motorcade pass. A baby girl was fighting for her life in the ambulance and in the end she died.”
Below is a screenshot of the misleading post:
The exact same video was debunked last month by AFP when it was circulated online alongside claims that the ambulance had been stopped for a motorcade belonging to a politician with India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
The video actually shows an incident where an ambulance was blocked by police in central Delhi in April 2017.
A journalist in AFP’s Delhi bureau analysed the 1:37 video and translated part of the audio.
The person filming can be heard saying in Hindi: “They are not letting an ambulance pass because of VIP culture. There is a child bleeding inside the ambulance. Would you guys allow an ambulance to pass or are the politicians the priority, not the patient?”
A police officer then says: “Please wait, wait for a few minutes.”
People standing around the ambulance can be heard shouting: “Let this ambulance go.”
The person recording the video can then says: “Who would be responsible if the child dies?”
A reverse image search on Google using keyframes from the video obtained using digital verification tool InVid returned this news article published on April 5, 2017.
The report, part of which is shown below, says the ambulance is forced to wait while the convoy of Malaysia’s visiting Prime Minister goes by.
The prominent newspaper also reported on the incident in an article published on April 5, 2017.
Both the news article published on the incident cited an April 1, 2017, live stream video of the incident from the Facebook account of a user named Preet Narula.
Below is Narula’s original April 1, 2017 live stream video, which has been viewed some 1.3 million times:
The video in the misleading posts is the same as Narula’s original live stream, though Narula’s video includes an additional 21 seconds of footage at the end.
Below is a screenshot comparison of the video in the misleading Facebook posts (L) and Narula’s video (R):
Both videos feature a yellow blockade with the words “Delhi Police” written in red. Below is a screenshot of the blockade:
To confirm the location of the videos, AFP compared Narula’s Facebook live video with Google Street View images of the area.
Below is a screenshot of Narula’s video (L) and this Google user’s image tagged at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Google Street View (R) with the stadium circled in red:
This press release published by the Indian government on March 2017 announced Malaysia’s Prime Minister Najib Razak would visit India from March 30 to April 4, 2017.
Razak tweeted this selfie with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his official Twitter account on April 1, 2017.
When the same video was being circulated last month, Delhi traffic police official Sandeep Shahi told AFP: "According to official protocol, the only motorcades for which police close roads are those belonging to India's president, prime minister, and those of foreign heads of state visiting India."
"When their convoys pass the designated routes, only then is the traffic halted. It is not applicable for MPs," he said, referring to Indian members of parliament.
The video was posted here on Facebook on May 3, 2019, and has been viewed more than 4,300 times.
The misleading Facebook post has a Hindi-language caption that says: “Delhi Police stopped an ambulance to let Rahul Gandhi’s motorcade pass. A baby girl was fighting for her life in the ambulance and in the end she died.”
Below is a screenshot of the misleading post:
The exact same video was debunked last month by AFP when it was circulated online alongside claims that the ambulance had been stopped for a motorcade belonging to a politician with India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
The video actually shows an incident where an ambulance was blocked by police in central Delhi in April 2017.
A journalist in AFP’s Delhi bureau analysed the 1:37 video and translated part of the audio.
The person filming can be heard saying in Hindi: “They are not letting an ambulance pass because of VIP culture. There is a child bleeding inside the ambulance. Would you guys allow an ambulance to pass or are the politicians the priority, not the patient?”
A police officer then says: “Please wait, wait for a few minutes.”
People standing around the ambulance can be heard shouting: “Let this ambulance go.”
The person recording the video can then says: “Who would be responsible if the child dies?”
A reverse image search on Google using keyframes from the video obtained using digital verification tool InVid returned this news article published on April 5, 2017.
The report, part of which is shown below, says the ambulance is forced to wait while the convoy of Malaysia’s visiting Prime Minister goes by.
The prominent newspaper also reported on the incident in an article published on April 5, 2017.
Both the news article published on the incident cited an April 1, 2017, live stream video of the incident from the Facebook account of a user named Preet Narula.
Below is Narula’s original April 1, 2017 live stream video, which has been viewed some 1.3 million times:
The video in the misleading posts is the same as Narula’s original live stream, though Narula’s video includes an additional 21 seconds of footage at the end.
Below is a screenshot comparison of the video in the misleading Facebook posts (L) and Narula’s video (R):
Both videos feature a yellow blockade with the words “Delhi Police” written in red. Below is a screenshot of the blockade:
To confirm the location of the videos, AFP compared Narula’s Facebook live video with Google Street View images of the area.
Below is a screenshot of Narula’s video (L) and this Google user’s image tagged at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Google Street View (R) with the stadium circled in red:
This press release published by the Indian government on March 2017 announced Malaysia’s Prime Minister Najib Razak would visit India from March 30 to April 4, 2017.
Razak tweeted this selfie with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his official Twitter account on April 1, 2017.
When the same video was being circulated last month, Delhi traffic police official Sandeep Shahi told AFP: "According to official protocol, the only motorcades for which police close roads are those belonging to India's president, prime minister, and those of foreign heads of state visiting India."
"When their convoys pass the designated routes, only then is the traffic halted. It is not applicable for MPs," he said, referring to Indian members of parliament.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Are You Fit Enough to Try Disha Patani's Butterfly Kick?
- IPL 2019 Final | Season Review: How The Indian World Cup Squad Fared
- I Know Who I am and What I Say: Ranbir Breaks Silence On Kangana Calling Him 'Irresponsible'
- IPL 2019 Final | Rohit Celebrates MI’s Fourth Title with Daughter Samaira
- Louis Vuitton Envisions a Luxurious Future Where Your Handbag Will Have Foldable Displays
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results