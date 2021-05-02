Viralimalai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Vijaya Basker C of AIADMK leading

179. Viralimalai (वीरामलाई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Viralimalai is part of 23. Karur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.23%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.76%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,25,119 eligible electors, of which 1,11,066 were male, 1,14,037 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Viralimalai in 2021 is 1027.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,02,517 eligible electors, of which 1,01,499 were male, 1,01,015 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,60,449 eligible electors, of which 81,125 were male, 79,324 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Viralimalai in 2016 was 69. In 2011, there were 68.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Vijaya Baskar C of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Palaniappan M of DMK by a margin of 8,447 votes which was 4.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 49.69% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Vijaya Basker. C of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Regupathy. S of DMK by a margin of 39,309 votes which was 28.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 55.99% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 179. Viralimalai Assembly segment of Karur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Karur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Karur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 22 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Viralimalai are: Alaguraja V (BSP), Palaniappan (DMK), Vijaya Basker C (AIADMK), Azhagu Meena P (NTK), Arumugam P (PT), Karthi Prabhakaran O (AMMK), Saravanan R (MNM), Senthilkumar P (MIPA), Vijay A (ADK), Abdul Nazar K (IND), Elayaraja R (IND), Syeed Mohamed J (IND), Dhanalakshmi M (IND), Thiruventhiran V (IND), Palanisamy A (IND), Balasubramanian M (IND), Manikandan K (IND), Manikandan C (IND), Ramesh M (IND), Rameshkumar P (IND), Rajavarman R (IND), Jothivel A (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.43%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.24%, while it was 86.06% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 179. Viralimalai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 251. In 2011 there were 199 polling stations.

EXTENT:

179. Viralimalai constituency comprises of the following areas of Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu: Illupur Taluk (Except Komangalam village). Kulathur Taluk (Part) Kumaramangalam, Mathur, Singathakuruchi, Sengalakkudi, Mandaiyur, Latchmanapatti, Mettupatti, Sivakamipuram, Thennathirayanpatti, Palandampatti, Kalamavur, Neerpalani, Amburapatti, Madayanaipatti, Suriyur, Perambur, Alangudi, Vadugappatti, Melappuduvayal, Kolathur, Odukkur and Vemmani villages. Manaparai Taulk (Part) (Triuchirapalli District) Kavinaripatti, Puthakudi and Kappakudi villages**. [**Although Kavinaripatti, Puthakudi and Kappakudi villages are in Triuchirapalli revenue district, they are physically and geographically located within the boundaries of 179- Viralimalai AC.]. It shares an inter-state border with Pudukkottai.

The total area covered by Viralimalai is 931 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Viralimalai is: 10°33’05.4"N 78°39’00.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Viralimalai results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam