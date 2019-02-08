English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Virender Sehwag Rules Out Contesting 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
During the past few days, several media reports had claimed that the former Indian opener could be fielded by the BJP to take on Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda, who is a three-time MP from Rohtak.
Virender Sehwag.
Chandigarh: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Friday rejected media reports speculating him to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket from Rohtak.
State BJP President Subhash Barala had, however, denied these reports. Sehwag said on Friday that such rumours were circulated even at the time of the 2014 parliamentary polls.
He asserted that he is not keen to contest elections. "Some things never change, like this Rumour. Same in 2014, and no innovation even in Rumour in 2019. Not interested then, not interested now. #BaatKhatam#5YearChallenge," Sehwag tweeted.
