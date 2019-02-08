LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Virender Sehwag Rules Out Contesting 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

During the past few days, several media reports had claimed that the former Indian opener could be fielded by the BJP to take on Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda, who is a three-time MP from Rohtak.

PTI

Updated:February 8, 2019, 8:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Virender Sehwag Rules Out Contesting 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
Virender Sehwag.
Loading...
Chandigarh: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Friday rejected media reports speculating him to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket from Rohtak.

During the past few days, several media reports had claimed that the former Indian opener could be fielded by the BJP to take on Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda, who is a three-time MP from Rohtak.

State BJP President Subhash Barala had, however, denied these reports. Sehwag said on Friday that such rumours were circulated even at the time of the 2014 parliamentary polls.

He asserted that he is not keen to contest elections. "Some things never change, like this Rumour. Same in 2014, and no innovation even in Rumour in 2019. Not interested then, not interested now. #BaatKhatam#5YearChallenge," Sehwag tweeted.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram