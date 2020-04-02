POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Virtual CWC Meet Mirrors Changing Times, Congress’ Catch-22 Situation on Covid-19 Stand

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi chairs the CWC meeting on Thursday.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi chairs the CWC meeting on Thursday.

Given the circumstances, the Congress cannot be seen as opposing the Centre, neither can its top brass afford to remain quiet.

Pallavi Ghosh
  • CNN-News18
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 3:28 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting called over the Covid-19 crisis in the country reflected the changed times. The meeting was virtual and done through video-conferencing to maintain social distancing. The mood at the CWC was mixed; critical of the government’s measures yet urging support as India deals with the pandemic.


Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was the first to speak and demanded a minimum relief programme. “Close to 90% of our fellow Indians toiling in the unorganised sector are extremely vulnerable. The economic consequences of the pandemic threatens to destroy their livelihood. We owe them our full and constructive support,” she said.



While former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh said all parties and the Congress are united in fighting the coronavirus epidemic, the government came in for criticism from Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Badra who raised concerns over the way the lockdown was announced. They said it was haphazard, arbitrary and done without adequate preparations.

Rahul Gandhi accused the prime minister of burying his head in the sand, saying he had been raising the issue of India’s preparedness since the outbreak in China.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram raised the issue of the economic impact, saying the economy was bound to be hit but the situation has “worsened” given the way the government has responded.

It’s a catch-22 situation for the Congress. Given the circumstances, it cannot be seen as opposing the Centre. In fact, sources say some Congress chief ministers like Captain Amarinder Singh and Bhupesh Baghel expressed the view that now is not the time to oppose. But as the main opposition party, it is tough for the Congress top brass to stay quiet.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story