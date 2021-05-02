Virudhunagar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

206. Virudhunagar (विरुधुनगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Virdhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Virudhunagar is part of 34. Virudhunagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.44%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.75%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,23,751 eligible electors, of which 1,09,240 were male, 1,14,465 female and 46 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Virudhunagar in 2021 is 1048.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,08,304 eligible electors, of which 1,03,127 were male, 1,05,142 female and 35 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,70,254 eligible electors, of which 84,928 were male, 85,326 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Virudhunagar in 2016 was 382. In 2011, there were 261.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Seenivasan A.R.R of DMK won in this seat by defeating Kalanithi.K of AIADMK by a margin of 2,870 votes which was 1.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 42.71% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Pandiarajan.K of DMDK won in this seat defeating Armstrongnaveen.T. of INC by a margin of 21,286 votes which was 15.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 52.34% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 206. Virudhunagar Assembly segment of Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Virudhunagar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Virudhunagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 14 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Virudhunagar are: Seenivasan A R R (DMK), Pandurangan G (BJP), Suyambulingam L (NIRP), Selvakumar V R (NTK), Thangaraj M (AMMK), Manimaran N (AISMK), Vikraman N (DMMK), Karuppiah P (IND), Gunasekaran G (IND), Gurunathan G (IND), Shibi B (IND), Thangapandi N (IND), Thangaraj R (IND), Dhamotharan R (IND), Pandurengan T (IND), Pungan K (IND), Ramaraj C (IND), Veluchamy S (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 71.27%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 73.71%, while it was 79.02% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 206. Virudhunagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 253. In 2011 there were 206 polling stations.

EXTENT:

206. Virudhunagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Virdhunagar district of Tamil Nadu: Virudhunagar Taluk (Part) Sengottai, Ellinganayakkampatti, Vadamalaikurichi, Sivagnanapuram, Pullalakkottai, Allampatti, Chatrarediapatti, Periaparali, Chinnamuppanpatti, Pelampatti, Pavali, Seeniapuram, Sengunrapuram, Moolippatti, Kavundampatti, Nattarmangalam, Kumaralingapuram, Virudhunagar, Alagapuri, Meesalur, Amathur, Vellur, Anaikkuttam, A.Meenachipuram, Melamattur, Kariseri, Ondippulinayakkanur, Thathampatti, Puliyangulam, Maruluthu, Pattampudur, Vaipputtanpatti, Kasireddiapatti, Pachakulam, V.Muthulingapuram, Chokkalingapuram, Vadi, Pudur, Thammanayakkanpatti, Vachakkarapatti, Kalangaperi and Chinnavadi villages. Rosalpatti (CT), Virudhunagar (M) and Kooraikundu (CT). Sivakasi Taluk (Part) Erichchanatham, Sevalur, Pudukkottai, Kalayarkurichi, Mangalam, Thatchakudi, Nedungulam, Purnachandrapuram and Keelathiruthangal villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Virdhunagar.

The total area covered by Virudhunagar is 451 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Virudhunagar is: 9°33’27.7"N 77°52’14.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Virudhunagar results.

