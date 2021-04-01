Virugampakkam Candidate List: Key Contests in Virugampakkam Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Virugampakkam Assembly constituency in CHENNAI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Virugampakkam seat is part of the Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections V.N.Virugai Ravi of ADMK won from this seat beating K Thanasekaran of DMK by a margin of 2,333 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Partha Sarathy B of DMDK won from this this constituency defeating Thanasekaran K of DMK by a margin of 14,094 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Chennai South Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Virugampakkam Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Virugambakkam constituency are: Virugai V. N. Ravi of AIADMK, A. M. V. Prabakar Raja of DMK, B. Parthasarathy of DMDK, Snehan of MNM, Rajendiran of NTK