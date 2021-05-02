Virugampakkam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

22. Virugampakkam (विरुुगमपक्कम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Virugampakkam is part of 3. Chennai South Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.38%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 90.33%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,91,642 eligible electors, of which 1,45,367 were male, 1,46,184 female and 91 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Virugampakkam in 2021 is 1006.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,92,248 eligible electors, of which 1,46,832 were male, 1,45,336 female and 80 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,14,871 eligible electors, of which 1,09,142 were male, 1,05,729 female and 27 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Virugampakkam in 2016 was 36. In 2011, there were 34.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, V.N.Virugai Ravi of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating K Thanasekaran of DMK by a margin of 2,333 votes which was 1.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 38.51% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Partha Sarathy B of DMDK won in this seat defeating Thanasekaran K of DMK by a margin of 14,094 votes which was 9.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 49.65% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 22. Virugampakkam Assembly segment of Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Chennai South Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Chennai South Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 27 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 21 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Virugampakkam are: B Parthasarathy (DMDK), Amv Prabhakara Raja (DMK), Virugai V N Ravi (AIADMK), M S Ismail Khan (AIJMK), Senegan (MNM), G Thanigachalam (VTVTK), S R Dinesh Kumar (AMGRDMK), R Prabaharan (TMMK), Manju (AMAK), G Ravi (RJD), T S Rajendran (NTK), M Ellangovan (IND), V K Kathir (IND), S Gunasekar (IND), M Gunasekaran (A) Star M Gunasekaran (IND), V Gunasekaran (IND), E Sankar (IND), Sathasivam (IND), M Sivakumar (IND), M Srinivasan (IND), D Sundar Singh (IND), V K Senthil Kumar (IND), V Thalapathi (IND), D Prabakaran (IND), K Boopathy (IND), M Mannu (IND), R Mayilsamy (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.59%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 58.63%, while it was 67.1% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 22. Virugampakkam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 279. In 2011 there were 228 polling stations.

EXTENT:

22. Virugampakkam constituency comprises of the following areas of Chennai district of Tamil Nadu: Chennai (M Corp.) (Part) Chennai (M Corp.) Ward No.65, 128 to 131.. It shares an inter-state border with Chennai.

The total area covered by Virugampakkam is 13 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Virugampakkam is: 13°03’15.5"N 80°11’44.9"E.

