Visakhapatnam East Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Visakhapatnam East (విశాఖపట్నం తూర్పు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
21. Visakhapatnam East ( Vizag East) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Visakhapatnam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Urban constituency has 2,72,215 voters of which 1,34,664 are male and 1,37,529 are female and 22 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Visakhapatnam East, recorded a voter turnout of 64.73%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 64.82% and in 2009, 68.22% of Visakhapatnam East's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Ramakrishna Babu Velagapudi of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 47,883 votes which was 28.77% of the total votes polled. Ramakrishna Babu Velagapudi polled a total of 1,66,453 (32.03%) votes.
TDP's Ramakrishna Babu Velagapudi won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the PRAP candidate by a margin of 4031 (2.92%) votes. Ramakrishna Babu Velagapudi polled 1,38,104 which was 32.03% of the total votes polled.
Visakhapatnam East went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: विशाखापट्नम पूर्व (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and విశాఖపట్నం తూర్పు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Visakhapatnam East Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
MDPP
--
--
Kantharao Buthada
BJP
--
--
Suhasini Komaragiri
INC
--
--
Vajjiparthi Srinivasa Rao
JSP
--
--
Tatarao Kona
ILP(A)
--
--
Boddeti Chaya Lakshmi
ACP
--
--
Sirra Issaku
SPP
--
--
Venkata Surya Lalitha Sridevi Rallapalli
TDP
--
--
Ramakrishna Babu Velagapudi
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Gampala Sesharatnam
IND
--
--
Kona Chinnarao
IND
--
--
A Chandulal Jasti
IND
--
--
Mathe Suresh
IND
--
--
Shiva Ramakrishna Anagani
IND
--
--
Maanav
YSRCP
--
--
Akkaramani Vijaya Nirmala
