Visakhapatnam North Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Visakhapatnam North Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SPP -- -- Adi Babu Karri BJP -- -- Vishnu Kumar Raju Penmetsa INC -- -- Gompa Govinda Raju YRPP -- -- Grandha Satheesh Kumar MDPP -- -- Nakka Nammi Grace DBP -- -- Banna Ramesh JSP -- -- Pasupuleti Usha Kiran TDP -- -- Ganta Srinivasa Rao NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Borra Ramesh IND -- -- Appala Raju Nammi PPOI -- -- Srinivas Aditya .D IND -- -- Vaddi Hari Ganesh IND -- -- Vinod Kumar Singuru IND -- -- Sondi Krishna IND -- -- Sreenu Seerapu YSRCP -- -- Kammila Kannaparaju (K.K. Raju)

23. Visakhapatnam North ( Vizag North) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Visakhapatnam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Urban constituency has 2,80,151 voters of which 1,39,784 are male and 1,40,350 are female and 17 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Visakhapatnam North, recorded a voter turnout of 62.65%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 59.83% and in 2009, 67.81% of Visakhapatnam North's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Penmetsa Vishnu Kumar Raju of BJP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 18,240 votes which was 11.41% of the total votes polled. Penmetsa Vishnu Kumar Raju polled a total of 1,59,862 (34.59%) votes.INC's Vijaya Kumar Thynala won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the PRAP candidate by a margin of 5523 (3.87%) votes. Vijaya Kumar Thynala polled 1,42,643 which was 34.59% of the total votes polled.Visakhapatnam North went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: विशाखापट्नम उत्तर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and విశాఖపట్నం ఉత్తరం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam)