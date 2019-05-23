English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Visakhapatnam South Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
22. Visakhapatnam South ( Vizag South) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Visakhapatnam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Urban constituency has 2,09,186 voters of which 1,04,672 are male and 1,04,485 are female and 29 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Visakhapatnam South, recorded a voter turnout of 61.15%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 65.61% and in 2009, 73.84% of Visakhapatnam South's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 18,316 votes which was 14.13% of the total votes polled. Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar polled a total of 1,29,613 (35.66%) votes.
INC's Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 341 (0.26%) votes. Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao polled 1,28,907 which was 35.66% of the total votes polled.
Visakhapatnam South went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: विशाखापट्नम दक्षिण (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and విశాఖపట్నం దక్షిణం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
JNJP
--
--
Kothapalli Geetha
INC
--
--
Hyder Ali Sinka
JSP
--
--
Gampala Giridhar
SPP
--
--
Dagguluri Venkata Ramana
IND
--
--
Kasarapu Satyanarayana
PPOI
--
--
Boddeti Jaya Venu Gopal
YSRCP
--
--
Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao
TDP
--
--
Ganesh Kumar Vasupalli
IND
--
--
Gouri Sankar Das Josyula
IND
--
--
Guntu Durga Prasad
IND
--
--
T.V.S.Prasad
IND
--
--
J.Bipin Kumar Jain
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
D.Venkateswara Rao
BJP
--
--
Koppala Ram Kumar
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results