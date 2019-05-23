Visakhapatnam West Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Visakhapatnam West Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IPBP -- -- Yenneti Ramu YSRCP -- -- Vijay Prasad Malla MCPI(U) -- -- Kota Surya Sankar Rao RPI(A) -- -- Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Murthy Peyyala IND -- -- Pediredla Nanaji BJP -- -- Budda Chandra Sekhar INC -- -- Bhagat Piridi IND -- -- P.R.N.Vinod Kumar IND -- -- Mamidi Rama Krishna IND -- -- Sigilipalli Paparao NOTA -- -- Nota TDP -- -- Gana Venkata Reddi Naidu Pethakamsetti (Ganababu) CPI -- -- Jamisetti Venkata Satyanarayana Murthy

24. Visakhapatnam West ( Vizag West) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Visakhapatnam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Urban constituency has 2,36,310 voters of which 1,21,810 are male and 1,14,492 are female and 8 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Visakhapatnam West, recorded a voter turnout of 58.19%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 59.72% and in 2009, 69.9% of Visakhapatnam West's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, P G V R Naidu (Gana Babu) of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 30,857 votes which was 22.77% of the total votes polled. P G V R Naidu (Gana Babu) polled a total of 1,35,523 (38.81%) votes.INC's Vijaya Prasad Malla won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the PRAP candidate by a margin of 4144 (3.57%) votes. Vijaya Prasad Malla polled 1,15,997 which was 38.81% of the total votes polled.Visakhapatnam West went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: विशाखापट्नम पश्चिम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and విశాఖపట్నం పశ్చిమం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).