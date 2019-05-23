English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Visakhapatnam West Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Visakhapatnam West (విశాఖపట్నం పశ్చిమం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
24. Visakhapatnam West ( Vizag West) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Visakhapatnam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Urban constituency has 2,36,310 voters of which 1,21,810 are male and 1,14,492 are female and 8 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Visakhapatnam West, recorded a voter turnout of 58.19%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 59.72% and in 2009, 69.9% of Visakhapatnam West's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, P G V R Naidu (Gana Babu) of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 30,857 votes which was 22.77% of the total votes polled. P G V R Naidu (Gana Babu) polled a total of 1,35,523 (38.81%) votes.
INC's Vijaya Prasad Malla won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the PRAP candidate by a margin of 4144 (3.57%) votes. Vijaya Prasad Malla polled 1,15,997 which was 38.81% of the total votes polled.
Visakhapatnam West went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: विशाखापट्नम पश्चिम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and విశాఖపట్నం పశ్చిమం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Visakhapatnam West Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IPBP
--
--
Yenneti Ramu
YSRCP
--
--
Vijay Prasad Malla
MCPI(U)
--
--
Kota Surya Sankar Rao
RPI(A)
--
--
Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Murthy Peyyala
IND
--
--
Pediredla Nanaji
BJP
--
--
Budda Chandra Sekhar
INC
--
--
Bhagat Piridi
IND
--
--
P.R.N.Vinod Kumar
IND
--
--
Mamidi Rama Krishna
IND
--
--
Sigilipalli Paparao
NOTA
--
--
Nota
TDP
--
--
Gana Venkata Reddi Naidu Pethakamsetti (Ganababu)
CPI
--
--
Jamisetti Venkata Satyanarayana Murthy
