Vivek Tankha Out, More Heads May Roll in Congress After Rahul's Refusal to Continue as Chief Sparks Crisis
Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting, sources said all department heads could step down, signalling a leadership crisis in the party.
File photos of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Congress’s troubles, which began with a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and the subsequent refusal by sulking party chief Rahul Gandhi to continue in his post, seem to be far from over.
A day after senior Congress leader and advocate Vivek Tankha quit from the post of chairperson of the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) legal human rights and RTI department, sources in the party said more heads were likely to roll. Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, sources said all department heads could step down, signalling a leadership crisis in the party.
The Congress has been embroiled in a crisis since Gandhi expressed his desire to step down from his post though the CWC, in a meeting on May 25, turned down his proposal. While several leaders have called upon Gandhi to continue as party chief, the Wayanad MP has remained firm.
On Thursday, Gandhi said he took the decision to ensure accountability for the party’s Lok Sabha poll debacle and there was no question of going back on it. “I have resigned after taking full responsibility and ensuring accountability for the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. I cannot ask others to resign too. It is up to them if they want to take responsibility," he told the leaders.
When some MPs told him that leaders would start resigning, Gandhi said, "If someone wants to leave the party, they are free to do so today instead of tomorrow. I am here and would continue to be in the party and work for the Congress."
Soon after, Tankha tendered his resignation, saying Congress leaders must follow suit and give Gandhi a “free hand” to choose his team as the party could not “afford a stalemate for long”.
Rahul ji please make drastic changes to revive the party as a fighting force. U have the commitment & determination. Just cobble a good , acceptable & influential nation wide team. I am with you u in all situations.@RahulGandhi @OfficeOfKNath— Vivek Tankha (@VTankha) 27 June 2019
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Live TV
Recommended For You
- End of an Era: We Can Thank Sir Jony Ive For The Influence on Every Smartphone we Use Today
- Scientists Find Over 60 Jewel-Like Lakes Under Greenland's Glacier Ice-Sheet
- 'Article 15' Star Ayushmann Khurrana Explains Why His Film Should Be Declared 'Tax Free'
- Kangana Ranaut Confirms Title Change of 'Mental Hai Kya' As CBFC Finds it 'Too Harsh'
- Chennai City FC Receive Prize Money from AIFF for Winning I-League 2018-19
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s