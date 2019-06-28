Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Vivek Tankha Out, More Heads May Roll in Congress After Rahul's Refusal to Continue as Chief Sparks Crisis

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting, sources said all department heads could step down, signalling a leadership crisis in the party.

Pallavi Ghosh | CNN-News18_pallavighosh

Updated:June 28, 2019, 9:51 AM IST
Vivek Tankha Out, More Heads May Roll in Congress After Rahul's Refusal to Continue as Chief Sparks Crisis
File photos of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Congress’s troubles, which began with a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and the subsequent refusal by sulking party chief Rahul Gandhi to continue in his post, seem to be far from over.

A day after senior Congress leader and advocate Vivek Tankha quit from the post of chairperson of the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) legal human rights and RTI department, sources in the party said more heads were likely to roll. Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, sources said all department heads could step down, signalling a leadership crisis in the party.

The Congress has been embroiled in a crisis since Gandhi expressed his desire to step down from his post though the CWC, in a meeting on May 25, turned down his proposal. While several leaders have called upon Gandhi to continue as party chief, the Wayanad MP has remained firm.

On Thursday, Gandhi said he took the decision to ensure accountability for the party’s Lok Sabha poll debacle and there was no question of going back on it. “I have resigned after taking full responsibility and ensuring accountability for the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. I cannot ask others to resign too. It is up to them if they want to take responsibility," he told the leaders.

When some MPs told him that leaders would start resigning, Gandhi said, "If someone wants to leave the party, they are free to do so today instead of tomorrow. I am here and would continue to be in the party and work for the Congress."

Soon after, Tankha tendered his resignation, saying Congress leaders must follow suit and give Gandhi a “free hand” to choose his team as the party could not “afford a stalemate for long”.

