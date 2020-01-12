Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Vivekananda Against CAA, NRC': In Major Goof Up, BJP Leader Adds Wrong Hashtag; Tweet Goes Viral

Minutes after his tweet went viral, BJP general secretary and former MP Narendra Sawaikar deleted the post, which he said was an 'oversight'.

PTI

Updated:January 12, 2020, 11:53 PM IST
Representative image/PTI
Representative image/PTI

Panaji: In a goof up, a senior BJP leader from Goa on Sunday attached "Swami Vivekananda against the CAA, NRC and Hindutva" hashtag to his tweet on the birth anniversary of the 19th Century Hindu monk.

Minutes after his tweet went viral, BJP general secretary and former MP Narendra Sawaikar deleted the post, which he said was an "oversight". Sawaikar quoted Swami Vivekananda's historic 1893 Chicago speech in which he had said, "I am proud to belong to a nation which has sheltered the persecuted and the refugee of all religions and all nations of the earth".

Sawaikar, however, attached the hashtag "Vivekananda Against CAA, Vivekananda Against NRC and Vivekananda Against Hindutva". "Admit that it was by oversight. Stand by the contents of Vivekananda Speech," he said in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda at the Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission.

