Bengaluru: VK Sasikala, a close aide of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, arrived in Tamil Nadu on Monday amid a big welcome.

The Sasikala convoy ran into trouble as expected. Her car was stopped in Krishnagiri on the border between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Tamil Nadu police served her a notice for her display of the AIADMK flag on her car, a move that the AIADMK top order took exception to even at the time she exited confinement in Bengaluru.

Speaking into a microphone that blared her voice over a slew of cars and sea of supporters all around, Sasikala spoke clearly at a point off Krishnagiri: "I'm a slave to love, the Tamil language, the Tamil culture, and the Tamil people, but I will never submit to oppression. I will partake in active politics..."

Reacting to the moves of the AIADMK, she said: "The people will understand why the Jaya memorial was shut down by the government. The government's objection to my use of the flag reveals the fear of the current AIADMK dispensation."

Sasikala, along with two others, were sentenced to four years prison in a corruption case. Jayalithaa was also accused in the case in 2017. Sasikala was released from the prison on January 27 but had to be in a hospital after she was infected with Covid-19.

Sasikala, wearing a green saree, was seen sitting in the front seat of her car that flaunted the AIADMK flag. In the last few days, AIADMK ministers filed a series of complaints asking the police to ban Sasikala from using the party flag.

But without a bother about the complaints, Sasikala started from the resort with the AIADMK flag. Her supporters have said that she was the general secretary of the party when she went to the prison in 2017, therefore there was nothing wrong in using the flag.

But AIADMK ministers and senior leaders are on the edge of their seats as Sasikala is all set to enter Tamil Nadu. Till she went to prison, all AIADMK minister fell at her feet and also requested her to take charge of the party. Things changed after she went to the prison.

More than 30 cars followed her vehicle as she entered the Tamil Nadu border where hundreds of policemen are waiting for her to enter the border.

“Whatever police may say about not using the flag or not we will still use the flag. Cadres are waiting to welcome her once she enters our state,” said AMMK spokesperson VMS Mustafa.

Meanwhile, security has been increased at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai city, as well as at the Jayalalithaa memorial, on the Marina Beach to prevent Sasikala from entering the headquarters and visiting the memorial. In fact, before leaving Chennai in 2017, Sasikala went to the memorial and took a vow by hitting the memorial.

It is learnt that Sasikala, once she reaches Chennai is like to visit former chief minister M G Ramachandran’s residence.

(With inputs from Poornima Murali in Chennai)