'Voice of Isolated Man': Rahul Gandhi Criticises 'Arrogant' BJP Manifesto Drafted in 'Closed Room'
The Congress had dubbed the BJP's election manifesto a 'Jhansa Patra' (deception document) on Monday.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: In a scathing criticism of the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said it was the voice of "an isolated man", besides being "short sighted" and "arrogant".
The ruling BJP released its manifesto for the high-stakes general election starting April 11 on Monday, promising to implement the NRC in different parts of the country to push out infiltrators and zero tolerance to terror while reiterating its pet causes — construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A, dealing with Jammu and Kashmir's special status.
"The Congress manifesto was created through discussion. The voice of over a million Indian people it is wise and powerful," Gandhi said in a tweet.
"The BJP Manifesto was created in a closed room. The voice of an isolated man, it is short sighted and arrogant," he added.
The Congress had dubbed the BJP's election manifesto a "Jhansa Patra" (deception document) and a "bubble of lies" on Monday and said it would have been better had the saffron party issued a "maafinama" instead.
