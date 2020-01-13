'Voiced Feelings of Farmers': Maharashtra Minister Defends Her 'Cows Drive Away Negativity' Remark
A controversy erupted on Saturday when Yashomati Thakur, a Congress MLA from Amravati district, evoked Indian culture and said that all negativity goes away when one touches a cow.
File photo of Maharashtra Congress minister Yashomati Thakur.
Mumbai: Two days after her statement that petting a cow drives away negativity in humans raised eyebrows, Maharashtra minister Yashomati Thakur on Monday said she had just voiced common feelings of farmers towards their cattle.
A controversy erupted on Saturday when Thakur, a Congress MLA from Amravati district, evoked Indian culture and said that all negativity goes away when one touches a cow. She defended her statement on Sunday, saying that touching any animal, including cows, feels one with compassion.
"I had gone to a village in my assembly constituency (Teosa) to meet people where a cow temple already exists. While talking to people, I simply resonated their feelings towards the pet animal. Even I come from a farmer' family, and like me, many people feel better by petting the animal," the Women and Child Development Minister said in an official statement on Monday.
Thakur dismissed any link between her statement and superstition. "I failed to understand why my remarks are taken in such wrong way and I am being trolled," she said.
"I am a Congress party worker and as I am a born Hindu, I wear a bindi and a necklace. I also visit a dargah," she added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BSNL Rs 1,999 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Offers 200Mbps Speeds With 1.5TB FUP
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Missing a Loved One Who Passed Away Recently? Google Maps May Help You Get Closure
- Ex-Bengaluru FC Manager Albert Roca Appointed as Coach of Hyderabad FC
- Pullela Gopichand Reveals Story Behind Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu's Bitter Rivalry