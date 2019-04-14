English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Vote for Hema Malini': Smiling Dharmendra Hits the Campaign Trail With BJP MP Wife
Hema Malini earlier said it will be dangerous for the country if Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't return to power as he alone has the courage to do what is right for the nation.
BJP MP Hema Malini campaign with her husband, Dharmendra, in Sonkh town of Mathura on Sunday.
Mathura: Actress and BJP's Mathura MP Hema Malini was happy to have her husband, veteran actor Dharmendra, campaign on her behalf for a day in her constituency.
At the rally, Dharmendra appealed to the people to vote for his wife, news agency ANI reported. "Without your support, we will not be able to take even a single step towards the development of the city," he said.
Earlier on Sunday, Hema Malini had tweeted that Dharmendra would campaign beside her for the whole day in Mathura.
Hema Malini, who kickstarted her poll campaign with style amid the golden harvests of Mathura farms and is seeking a second term, has been sharing photos from the campaign trail on Twitter.
Days later, she campaigned while driving a tractor. Clad in a pink saree, she posed with a victory sign from the tractor.
"It's not that people will vote for me only because I am a Bollywood star. I want to be with the people and tell them what Modiji has done, like introducing Ujjawala scheme, Ayushmaan Bharat Yojana, building toilets and much more," she had said earlier.
Last month, the BJP MP Hema Malini said it will be dangerous for the country if Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't return to power as he alone has the courage to do what is right for the nation.
"There is no other choice. Modiji has to come back. It will be dangerous for the country if someone else wins. That's why we all (BJP members) are working hard to bring him back," she had said.
Seeking re-election, Malini is fielded against Congress’s Mahesh Pathak and the SP-BSP’s Kunwar Narendra Singh. In 2014, she had defeated Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Jayant Chaudhary by a margin of over three lakh votes.
