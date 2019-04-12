English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vote For Me or Face Divine Displeasure, Says Sakshi Maharaj
'I am quoting from sacred scriptures. I am not asking for money or land. I am here to seek votes with which fate of Indians will be changed,' Sakshi Maharaj said.
File photo of BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj.
Loading...
Unnao (UP): BJP Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj on Friday told people that if they do not vote for him, they will face divine displeasure, prompting the police to lodge an FIR against the priest-turned-politician.
"If you ensure my victory, I will work for you, otherwise do 'bhajan-kirtan' in temple," he said at an election meeting at Sheshpur village in Sihramau area.
"I am a 'sanyasi'. When a 'sanyasi' comes to your door and asks for 'bhiksha' (alms), and is not heard, he takes away all the happiness of the family and transfers his sins onto them," he added.
"I am quoting from sacred scriptures. I am not asking for money or land. I am here to seek votes with which fate of Indians will be changed," he said.
Taking a serious note of the controversial comments, city magistrate Rakesh Kumar Gupta said a case has been registered against the BJP MP at Sihramau police station under IPC Section 171C (undue influence at elections) and relevant sections of the Representation of People Act, 1951.
Unnao will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 29.
"If you ensure my victory, I will work for you, otherwise do 'bhajan-kirtan' in temple," he said at an election meeting at Sheshpur village in Sihramau area.
"I am a 'sanyasi'. When a 'sanyasi' comes to your door and asks for 'bhiksha' (alms), and is not heard, he takes away all the happiness of the family and transfers his sins onto them," he added.
"I am quoting from sacred scriptures. I am not asking for money or land. I am here to seek votes with which fate of Indians will be changed," he said.
Taking a serious note of the controversial comments, city magistrate Rakesh Kumar Gupta said a case has been registered against the BJP MP at Sihramau police station under IPC Section 171C (undue influence at elections) and relevant sections of the Representation of People Act, 1951.
Unnao will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 29.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan Groove to the Beats of 'First Class' in Jalandhar, See Video
- Indians Love Jon Snow and GoT: Insta Data Reveals India Most Excited for Finale in Asia
- Best Headphones to Buy for Every PUBG Mobile Fan
- Jio Vivo Cricket Offer: Benefits Worth Rs 10,000 on Vivo V15 And V15 Pro
- Man Proposes to Girlfriend by Spelling 'Marry Me' Across Japan's Map Using Google Earth
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results