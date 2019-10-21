Vote on Issues, Not Person or Environment, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat at Nagpur Polling Booth
Mohan Bhagwat went to a polling booth in Mahal area of Nagpur around 7 am and exercised his franchise.
File photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
Nagpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was among the early ones to cast his vote on Monday in Nagpur for the Maharashtra Assembly polls.
Bhagwat went to a polling booth in Mahal area of the city around 7 am and exercised his franchise. Later, to a query by reporters on the Congress targeting the RSS over the demand of Bharat Ratna award for Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, Bhagwat dubbed it as "politics".
"We have been targeted since last 90 years. So, there is no need to worry as the society is one and will always be one. It is politics, all this is part of it. But the society is one and will always will one," he said.
Bhagwat also urged people to come out to vote, saying it is the responsibility of citizens to elect their public representatives.
"We emphasise on 100 per cent voting. Vote on issues, and not looking at the person or the environment," he urged.
Asked what will be the outcome of the ongoing state polls, Bhagwat said, "I cannot presume as I am not a political person. The results will be out in three days and everyone will get to know."
Polling began on Monday morning in all 288 Assembly constituencies of the state. The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 6 pm.
