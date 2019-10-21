Take the pledge to vote

'Voted on Rural Issues': First Voter from Chitrakoot After Receiving EC Certificate of Appreciation

Uma Shankar, the first person to cast his vote at the Manikpur polling station in Chitrakoot said he was pleasantly surprised to receive the commendation from the poll panel.

Updated:October 21, 2019, 9:04 AM IST
'Voted on Rural Issues': First Voter from Chitrakoot After Receiving EC Certificate of Appreciation
Representative image of polling. (PTI)

Chitrakoot: Uma Shankar, the first person to cast his vote on Monday morning at the Manikpur polling station in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, was given a certificate of appreciation by the Election Commission officials.

Shankar said that he was pleasantly surprised to receive the commendation from the poll panel.

He said that though the campaign was mainly focused around the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, he had decided to cast his vote on issues concerning rural development and water woes in the region.

