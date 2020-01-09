Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Voted to Power, How Kamal Nath Decided to Change the Identity of Madhya Pradesh

On BJP’s criticism against his anti-mafia drive, the CM said it’s quite evident that mafia flourished in the 15 years of BJP.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:January 9, 2020, 3:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Voted to Power, How Kamal Nath Decided to Change the Identity of Madhya Pradesh
Kamal Nath at the Rising MP Summit in Bhopal.

Bhopal: Underlining the Congress government efforts to give a fresh identity to Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said first thing he asked himself after coming to power was whether the state should be identified by dumpers, Vyapam or the aspirations of youths.

Speaking at the News18 Rising MP Summit in Bhopal, Nath said he decided to change the profile of the state after coming to power. “Why should we be compared to smaller states and not states like Maharashtra and Karnataka?” he asked.

“We wanted an atmosphere where public has faith in administration. My stress was always on how to secure future of the youth,” he said.

On BJP’s criticism against his anti-mafia drive, the CM said it’s quite evident that mafia flourished in the 15 years of BJP.

“I am clarifying again that my target is mafia and not any party. By mafia activities, I mean blackmail and extortion,” said Nath, adding that if anyone has flouted civic body norms, it’s up to civic authorities to deal with the matter.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister stood his ground on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC, saying they were against the sentiments of unity in diversity.

“It’s bizarre as they would seek evidences of your father and grandfather. Even if you have all the documents, including Aadhaar, you won’t be included in NRC,” claimed Nath. Instead of focusing on NRC/CAA, we need to stress on unity, brotherhood and faltering economy, he added.

He also said the execution of any law was the matter of the state and no one could come from outside and implement it. “We won’t accept anything divisive and against the soul of the Constitution,” he said.

Nath criticised the BJP at the Centre for the law and order situation in Delhi citing the JNU instance.

Asked to comment on senior BJP leaders issuing different kinds of threats to his government, Nath said he derived fun from seeing a race among BJP leaders to be relevant. “You (media) also need spice and they offer you the same to keep themselves relevant,” added the CM.

The CM countered BJP criticism on farm loan waiver, saying his government has waived off loans of current accounts and defaulters.

He cited practical issues such as farmers having several accounts and absence of proper documents that had delayed loan waiver in several cases.

On the introduction of eggs in mid-day meal, Nath said there was a demand for eggs, especially from tribal blocks. “It’s totally optional. You also have eggs selling in market and those who wish to consume them can buy and eat.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram