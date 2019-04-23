English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Voter ID More Powerful Than IED, Says PM Modi After Casting His Vote in Ahmedabad
The Prime Minister also equated voting with taking a holy dip in the Kumbh as he urged voters to come out in record numbers.
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said terrorism’s weapon was IED, while the power of a democracy was voter ID as he cast his vote in Ahmedabad in the presence of BJP chief Amit Shah.
Modi, who paid a visit to his mother to seek her blessings, urged voters to exercise their franchise. “Like IED is the weapon of terrorists, in a democracy, voter ID is your weapon. I appeal to first-time voters to come out and vote for a decisive government. It is their century and therefore I emphasise that they vote,” Modi said after voting in Ranip.
The Prime Minister also equated voting with taking a holy dip in the Kumbh. “It gives a sense of purity. India’s voters understand who they should vote for,” he said.
Earlier, Modi also tweeted to urge voters to come out in “record numbers” and cast their vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Gujarat, the home turf of Modi and saffron party’s national president Amit Shah, remains a crucial state for the BJP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat and BJP has claimed that it will retain all seats this time too and the state will re-elect its ‘own man’ as the Prime Minister.
Urging all those voting in today’s Third Phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in record numbers. Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2019
I’ll be voting in Ahmedabad in a short while from now.
