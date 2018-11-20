English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Voter Turnout in Chhattisgarh Witnesses Dip as Compared to 2013
A total of 13 cases were reported where people had boycott polls over a variety of reasons including jobs, road construction and removal of encroachments.
People wait in queues to cast their votes during the first phase of Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh (File photo: PTI)
New Delhi: A total of 74.17 per cent of the over 1.85 crore electors cast their votes in the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, which is less by nearly three per cent as compared to the last elections, the Election Commission said Tuesday.
In the second phase of polling held Tuesday in 72 assembly seats, the voter turnout was recorded at 71.93 per cent till 6 PM.
The first phase the poll percentage was 76.42.
Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha told a press conference here that while the overall voting percentage in 2013 elections was 77.42, it has recorded at 74.17 per cent Tuesday. Since final figures are still awaited, the actual voter turnout could be more.
Sinha said Tuesday's elections were peaceful and incident-free as elaborate security arrangements were made.
He added that a number of old voters, including those over 100 years of age, also exercised their franchise and the Commission had made arrangements for them.
A total of 13 cases were reported where people had boycott polls over a variety of reasons including jobs, road construction and removal of encroachments.
The Commission also said, at the 19,336 polling stations being used in second phase of Chhattisgarh polls, a total of 25,640 ballot units, 19,336 control units and 19,336 paper trail machines were used.
Only 47 ballot units, 37 control units and 131 paper trail machines needed replacement during the polls.
Given sufficient reserves available, these replacements were handled swiftly by the local polling personnel, the EC said.
Voters above 100 years of age used their voting rights in Balodabazar, Lundra, including a 113-year-old woman in Chirmiri and a 100 year-old couple in Jashpur, the poll panel said.
Two voters clicked the picture of EVM and paper trail machine while casting their votes which went viral on social media. An FIR has been registered against them for the charge of violation of secrecy of voting.
In another incident, a sector officer as removed as he carried a reserve EVM to his house for lunch break. Though no mala fide intention was found, he was replaced by another officer and the EVM deposited in the strong room.
Some people had complained that the official had taken the machine home, Sinha said.
