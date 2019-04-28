Voters Are Smart Enough, Know Who's Real Bihari Babu, Says Shatrughan Sinha’s Son Kussh

While Bollywood veteran and Patna Sahib MP Shatrughan Sinha is contesting on a Congress ticket, his better half Poonam Sinha is the Samajwadi Party's candidate from Lucknow.As Shatrughan Sinha, a seasoned politician now, is busy handling his own campaign, Poonam Sinha’s electioneering is being rigorously monitored by their son Kussh.Though both of Kussh’s parents are in politics now, the short film director thinks he still has a long way to go before taking a plunge into mainstream politics.“I don’t think politics is a career option for me. You enter politics to work for people. That is what I have learnt from my father. That is why today he is so popular among the masses in Bihar. I am still new for politics, though both my parents are into it now. The day I think I am ready for it, I will take the call, but till then, I have a lot to learn.”When asked about how tough the fight is between Union Minister and BJP candidate Ravi Shankar Prasad and his father in the Patna Sahib parliamentary seat, Kussh says, “I don’t want to comment about my elders, as Prasad was chosen by the BJP and he is contesting his election. However, I believe my father is the real ‘Bihari Babu’. If someone comes to Bihar and says that he or she is connected to the place, it’s clear that is not the case. If you have to give proof of your ties with the state, then, sorry, you are not connected to Bihar. People of the state are very smart and know very well who has done what for them.”Regarding the management of his mother’s campaign, Kushh says, “I am doing my part when it comes to making strategies for my mother. I have been going to the Samajwadi Party's office to discuss strategies and social media campaigns. I sit with the SP team, discuss and then finalise public meetings, interactions and other things for my mother. At the same time, I am also trying to learn from the experience of senior people.”“It is a new kind of an experience for me as far as working with people in Lucknow is concerned. This is my mother’s first election as a candidate. I am meeting new people, as well as, our old friends here,” he adds.So would Kussh also be seen on silver screen like his father and sister (Sonakshi Sinha)? He says, “I am already into films, but I don’t believe in doing my own publicity. I think work should speak aloud just like the slogans of the Samajwadi Party. I had a small stint with Kajal Aggarwal on blood donation. Apart from that, I had done an advertisement with my father and sister on the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign. Also, last year, I did a show called Design HQ season 2 which was nominated for the Asian Television Awards in Singapore. However, at the moment, everything is on hold and I am focused on my mother’s candidature.”