Voting Begins in 3 Bihar Bypolls, Nitish Kumar Faces First Big Test Since Mahagathbandhan Break-Up

Voting for bypolls to Araria Lok Sabha seat and two Assembly constituencies — Jehanabad and Bhabhua — got underway on Sunday, setting the stage for a direct fight between RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and JD(U)-led NDA in Bihar.Numerically, these bypolls might not be important. However, this is being termed as a litmus test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as this is the first public test since he pulled out of RJD-Congress alliance and allied with the BJP-led NDA.This is also a test for NDA's unity and strength as just before the polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi, former CM and leader of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), left NDA and joined the Mahagathbandhan.Bypolls for Araria Lok Sabha seat was necessitated after the demise of the sitting RJD MP Mohammad Taslimuddin. His son Sarfaraz Alam, JD (U) MLA from Jokihat Assembly segment of the constituency, defected after announcement of bypolls and is fighting on RJD ticket. He is up against BJP's Pradip Singh, who was a runner-up in 2014 elections.Going by 2014 arithmetic, the combined votes of BJP and JD (U) was much more than the winning margin of Taslimuddin. However, sources said the contest is more than a question of simple arithmetic as the social combination of the seat is learnt to be leaning towards the Mahagathbandhan. Muslims and Yadavs form more than 50 percent of total electorate who are considered to be staunch supporters of the RJD.The BJP is banking on popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pro-development figure of Kumar.Jehanabad assembly seat was also held by the RJD. After the death of its MLA Mundrika Singh Yadav, the party has given ticket to his son Sujay Yadav who is up against JD (U) leader Abhiram Sharma.In Bhabhua, Rinky Pandey is contesting on BJP's ticket as the by poll was necessitated after the demise of her husband Anand Bhushan Pandey. The RJD conceded the seat for its ally Congress which has fielded Shambhu Patel in the fray.