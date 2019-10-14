Take the pledge to vote

Voting for BJP Means 'Nuclear Bomb Automatically Dropped on Pak': Keshav Maurya in Maharashtra

Keshav Maurya at his rally also hit out at the opposition parties and said that the abrogation of Article 370 was made possible because of 'the flower lotus.'

News18.com

October 14, 2019
Voting for BJP Means 'Nuclear Bomb Automatically Dropped on Pak': Keshav Maurya in Maharashtra
UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya . (File Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is canvassing for votes in Maharashtra for this month's assembly election, said on Sunday that voting for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will mean "a nuclear bomb has been automatically dropped on Pakistan."

Maurya, while campaigning for BJP candidate Narendra Mehta in Mira Bhayandar constituency in Thane said, "If people press the lotus symbol, it will mean a nuclear bomb has been automatically dropped on Pakistan. Kindly vote for BJP and make our party win once again in Maharashtra state. I believe lotus will definitely bloom in the upcoming elections."

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been simmering to the brim after the Centre's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status provided under Article 370 of the constitution and further downsize it into two union territories.

Maurya at his rally also hit out at the opposition parties and said that the abrogation of Article 370 was made possible because of "the flower lotus." "Goddess Lakshmi doesn't sit on a palm, bicycle or watch, rather she sits on a lotus. Article 370 was abrogated because of the flower lotus. Lotus is the symbol of development," he said.

Assembly polls in the states of Maharashtra and Haryana are scheduled for October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24

