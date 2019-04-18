English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Voting Process Recorded, Posted on Facebook in Maharashtra; Probe Ordered
As per Election Commission guidelines, voters are not allowed to carry their mobile phones within a 100-metre radius of polling stations on the day of voting.
(Representative image)
Osmanabad: Election officials have ordered an inquiry after some voters recorded their voting process at a polling booth here and posted it on Facebook, police said.
As per Election Commission guidelines, voters are not allowed to carry their mobile phones within a 100-metre radius of polling stations on the day of voting, an official said.
"This action (Facebook video) is a clear violation of the EC guidelines and also against the principles of secret ballot," an official said.
Cases are also being registered under Cyber Act against the concerned people, who have been asked to delete the video on Facebbook, an official said.
