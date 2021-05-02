Vridhachalam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

152. Vridhachalam (वृद्धाचलम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Vridhachalam is part of 26. Cuddalore Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.08%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,52,844 eligible electors, of which 1,25,801 were male, 1,27,011 female and 32 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vridhachalam in 2021 is 1010.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,31,740 eligible electors, of which 1,16,827 were male, 1,14,903 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,95,903 eligible electors, of which 1,00,101 were male, 95,802 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vridhachalam in 2016 was 69. In 2011, there were 69.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Kalaiselvan V T of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Govindasamy P of DMK by a margin of 13,777 votes which was 7.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 39.22% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, V. Muthukumar of DMDK won in this seat defeating T. Neethirajan of INC by a margin of 13,641 votes which was 8.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 46.06% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 152. Vridhachalam Assembly segment of Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Cuddalore Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Cuddalore Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 29 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Vridhachalam are: A Ayyasamy (BSP), Premalatha Vijayakant (DMDK), Radhakrishnan (INC), N Amutha (NTK), B Arasi (RJD), Karthikeyan J (PMK), R Kesavaperumal (TNIK), Sathiyanathan (AMPK), Sivasankar (NGPP), R Parthasarathi (IJK), G Pichamuthu (DSMI), S Aruljothi (IND), M Anwar Basha (IND), S Sadhasivam (IND), M Sathiyaseelan (IND), R Saravanan (IND), K P Senthilmurugan (IND), C Dhanasekar (IND), Perumal (IND), S Mahaveer Chand (IND), A Manikandan (IND), S Muruganantham (IND), S Radhakrishnan (IND), N Radhika (IND), P Ramasamy (IND), Ramadoss S (IND), K Ravichandiran (IND), T Veeramani (IND), Stalin (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.02%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.98%, while it was 80.81% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 152. Vridhachalam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 272. In 2011 there were 238 polling stations.

EXTENT:

152. Vridhachalam constituency comprises of the following areas of Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu: Vriddhachalam Taluk (Part) Setuvarayankuppam, A. Marur, Maligaimedu, Kothanur (Pandavanpattu), Aathiyur, Kolapakkam (Eranji), Iyvathukudi, Elangiyanur, Valasai, Siruvambur, T. Maveetanathal, Kattuparur, Visalur, Karnatham, Kovilanur, Pallipattu, Rubanarayananallur, Puvanur ko, Kattiyanallur, Pavalangudi ko, Puliyur, Palakkollai, Nadiyapattu, Mudappuli, Iruppu, Irulakkurichi, Manakkollai, Aladi, Mattur, Periyavadavadi, Vijayamanagaram, Agaram, Parur, Edaichchithur, Pinjanur, Memathur, Vannathur, Nallur, Nagar, Seppakkam, Kattumayilur, Keelakurichi, Melakurichi, Periyanesalur, Sirunesalur, Veppur, Naraiyur, Tirupeyur, Ko. Kothanur, Chittur, Sathiyam, Kachiperumanatham, Chinnaparur, Erumanur, Chinnavadavadi, Sembalakkurichi, Kavanai, Chitterikuppam, Irusalakuppam, Palaiyapattinam, Kotteri, Periyakappankulam, Chinnakappankulam, Kolliruppu, Ammeri, Mudanai, Narimanam, Kachirayanatham, Gopurapuram, Kanadukandan, Chinnapandarankuppam, Kuppanatham, Pudukuraipettai, Manavalanallur, Komangalam, Paravalur, Thoravalur, Vilangattur, Padukalanatham, Kirambur, Mannampadi, T. Poudaiyur, Varambanur, Kaliyamedu, Poolambadi, Niramani, Idaiyur, Perambalur, Kodukkur, Mukundanallur, Sathukudal {Melpathi}, Sathukudal [Kilpathi], Ka.Elamangalam, Alichikudi, Nemam, Karuveppilankurichi, Peralaiyur, Alanduraipattu, Sathiyavadi, Pu.Kollathankurichi, Therkuvadakkuputtur, Vettakudi, Vannankudikadu, Rajendirapattinam and Chinnathukurichi villages. Mangalampet (TP) and Virudhachalam (M). It shares an inter-state border with Cuddalore.

The total area covered by Vridhachalam is 645 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Vridhachalam is: 11°33’47.5"N 79°16’23.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Vridhachalam results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam