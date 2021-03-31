politics

Vypen Candidate List: Key Contests in Vypen Assembly Constituency of Kerala
Vypen Candidate List: Key Contests in Vypen Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Vypin constituency are: K. N. Unnikrishnan of CPI(M), Deepak Joy of CONG, K. S. Shyju of BJP

Vypen Assembly constituency in Ernakulam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Vypen seat is part of the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections S Sarma of CPM won from this seat beating K R Subhash of INC by a margin of 19,353 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections S.Sarma of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Ajay Tharayil of INC by a margin of 5,242 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Ernakulam Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Vypen Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Tags
first published:March 31, 2021, 14:56 IST