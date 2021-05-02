Vypen Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Kalamassery Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

79. Vypen (वीपन), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Ernakulam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Vypen is part of 12. Ernakulam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.93%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.68%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,72,086 eligible electors, of which 83,817 were male, 88,268 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vypen in 2021 is 1053.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,64,237 eligible electors, of which 79,824 were male, 84,413 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,52,029 eligible electors, of which 74,308 were male, 77,732 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vypen in 2016 was 182. In 2011, there were 161.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, S Sarma of CPIM won in this seat by defeating K R Subhash of INC by a margin of 19,353 votes which was 14.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 52.24% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, S.Sarma of CPIM won in this seat defeating Ajay Tharayil of INC by a margin of 5,242 votes which was 4.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 50.37% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 79. Vypen Assembly segment of Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Ernakulam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Ernakulam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Vypen are: K N Unnikrishnan (CPIM), Deepak Joy (INC), Adv K S Shaiju (BJP), Dr Job Chakalakal (T20PA), Dr M K Mukundan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.72%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.88%, while it was 79.41% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 79. Vypen constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 138. In 2011 there were 138 polling stations.

EXTENT:

79. Vypen constituency comprises of the following areas of Ernakulam district of Kerala: Kadamakudy and Mulavukad Panchayats in Kanayannur Taluk and Edavanakkad, Elamkunnapuzha, Kuzhuppilly, Nayarambalam, Njarakkal and Pallippuram Panchayats in Kochi Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Ernakulam.

The total area covered by Vypen is 96 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Vypen is: 10°01’53.0"N 76°13’26.4"E.

