Wabgai Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Dr.Usham Deben Singh of BJP leading at 12 pm

Live election results updates of Wabgai seat in Manipur. A total of 5 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Dr.Usham Deben Singh (BJP), Md.Fajur Rahim (INC), Mayengbam Ranjit Singh (NPP), Md. Sikander (JDU), Sakir Ahmed (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 91.39%, which is -1.83% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Md Fajur Rahim of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.36 Wabgai (Wabagai) (वबगई) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Thoubal district of Manipur. Wabgai is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.47%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 30532 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 14,639 were male and 15,890 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Wabgai in 2019 was: 1,085 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 29,634 eligible electors, of which 14,136 were male,15,498 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 24,837 eligible electors, of which 11,935 were male, 12,902 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Wabgai in 2017 was 82. In 2012, there were 35 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Md Fajur Rahim of INC won in this seat defeating Dr Usham Deben Singh of BJP by a margin of 4,761 which was 17.24% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 45.16% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Md Fajur Rahim of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Usham Deben Singh of TMC by a margin of 3,348 votes which was 14.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.75% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 36 Wabgai Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Wabgai are: Dr.Usham Deben Singh (BJP), Md.Fajur Rahim (INC), Mayengbam Ranjit Singh (NPP), Md. Sikander (JDU), Sakir Ahmed (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 91.39%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 93.22%, while it was 92.22% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Wabgai went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.36 Wabgai Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 36. In 2012, there were 32 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.36 Wabgai comprises of the following areas of Thoubal district of Manipur:

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Wabgai constituency, which are: Mayang Imphal, Wangoi, Lilong, Khangabo, Wangjing Tentha, Kakching, Hiyanglam. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Wabgai is approximately 619 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Wabgai is: 24°35’51.7"N 93°56’19.3"E.

