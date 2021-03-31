Wadakkanchery Candidate List: Key Contests in Wadakkanchery Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Wadakkanchery Assembly constituency in Thrissur district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Wadakkanchery seat is part of the Alathur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Anil Akkara of INC won from this seat beating Mary Thomas of CPM by a margin of 43 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections C.N.Balakrishnan of INC won from this this constituency defeating N.R.Balan of CPM by a margin of 6,685 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Alathur Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Wadakkanchery Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Wadakkanchery constituency are: Xavier Chittilappilly of CPI(M), Anil Akkara of CONG, T. S. Ullas Babu of BJP