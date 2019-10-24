Wadala Election Results 2019 Live Updates (वडाळा): Kalidas Nilkanth Kolambkar of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

180. Wadala (वडाळा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai City district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.57% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.9%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.21%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,03,935 eligible electors, of which 1,06,366 were male, 97,569 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 42 service voters had also registered to vote.

Wadala Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 22936 73.35% Kalidas Nilkanth Kolambkar LEADING INC 8332 26.65% Shivkumar Uday Lad IND -- 0.00% Yashwant Shivaji Waghmare AIMF -- 0.00% Mohammad Irshad Taoufiq Khan NOTA -- 0.00% Nota MNS -- 0.00% Anand Mohan Prabhu IND -- 0.00% Laxman Kashinath Pawar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,96,951 eligible electors, of which 1,03,890 were male, 93,061 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 42 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,42,626.

Wadala has an elector sex ratio of 917.3.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kalidas Nilkanth Kolambkar of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 800 votes which was 0.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 31.87% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Kalidas Nilkanth Kolambkar of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 30030 votes which was 26.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.7% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 180. Wadala Assembly segment of Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai South-Central Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 48.38%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 61.39%, while it was 46.27 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -13.01%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 224 polling stations in 180. Wadala constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 224.

Extent: 180. Wadala constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai City district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai (Municipal Corporation) (Part)- Ward No. 630 – Naigaon, Ward No. 731 – Matunga - Ward No. 629 (Part) Shiwadi - E.B. No. 32 to 48, 304 to 306, 309, 310, - Ward No. 732 (Part) – Sion - E.B. No. 57, 75, 113 to 115, 179 to 183, 360 to 367, 394, 410 to 413, 450 to 474, 480, 481, 490 to 495, 541 to 551, 571, 605 to 615 , 644 to 790, 795 & 796, Ward No. 935 (Part)-Prabhadevi - E.B. No. 122 to 130, 132, 134 to 162.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Wadala is: 19.0147 72.8516.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Wadala results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.