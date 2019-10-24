Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Wai Election Results 2019 Live Updates (वाई): Makrand Laxmanrao Jadhav Patil of NCP Leading

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Wai (वाई) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:18 AM IST
Detailed Results
256. Wai (वाई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Satara district of Maharashtra and is part of Satara Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.26% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.92%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.87%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,32,111 eligible electors, of which 1,68,044 were male, 1,64,062 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,067 service voters had also registered to vote.

Wai Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Manohar Balasaheb Kadam
IND
--
--
Prashant Prataprao Jagtap
MKS
--
--
Sachin Bhausaheb Chavan
IND
--
--
Shrirang Navsu Lakhe
NCP
--
--
Makrand Laxmanrao Jadhav Patil
VBA
--
--
Mahanawar Ramdas Bhiva
ABHM
--
--
Advocate Dattatray Abaji Sanas
CPI
--
--
Dhanraj Maruti Kamble
BSP
--
--
Dipak Keshav Kakade
BJP
--
--
Madan Prataprao Bhosale
NOTA
--
--
Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,15,481 eligible electors, of which 1,60,782 were male, 1,54,699 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,067 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,82,101.

Wai has an elector sex ratio of 976.3.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jadhav (Patil) Makrand Laxmanrao of NCP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 38702 votes which was 17.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 46.34% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Makarand Laxmanrao Jadhav Patil of IND won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 21825 votes which was 10.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 40.63% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 256. Wai Assembly segment of Satara Lok Sabha constituency. Satara Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 64.38%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 69.24%, while it was 70.57 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.86%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 448 polling stations in 256. Wai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 440.

Extent: 256. Wai constituency comprises of the following areas of Satara district of Maharashtra: Wai Tehsil, Khandala Tehsil, 3. Mahabaleshwar Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Wai is: 17.9876 73.9015.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Wai results.

