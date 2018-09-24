English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Wait And Watch': Message From SAPAKS as it Invites Candidates For All 230 Seats in Madhya Pradesh
The SAPAKS is not willing to announce the names of candidates until poll dates are declared as it fears the opposition might threaten or lure away their candidates.
File photo of Hiralal Trivedi, patron of SAPAKS.
Loading...
Bhopal: The Samanya Pichhra Alpsankhyak Kalyan Samaj (SAPAKS), an outfit representing the upper caste interests, has invited applications from candidates for all the 230 constituencies for the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.
The organisation claims to weed out ‘caste poison’ from the prevailing political scenario and restore communal harmony in the society.
“Earlier, there was peace and harmony in the society but the divisive politics played by both the BJP and the Congress has spread hatred among communities,” SAPAKS patron Hiralal Trivedi told News18.
Trivedi added that deserving candidates with strong background of social work would be considered for candidature.
Offering the break-up of representation to be offered to various sections in candidature, Trivedi said one-third of the tickets would be offered to the women, one-third to the youth and remaining would be given to people with affiliations to reformative social endeavours.
“We are not against SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, we just want restoration of the original provisions and amendments made in 2016 and 2018 must go,” added the former bureaucrat.
The organisation believes that the said Act is required for safeguarding the interests of SCs and STs and in prevention of atrocities and discrimination against them.
“We are also not against reservation but we want a one-time reservation policy so that the most deprived classes amongst the reserved communities could avail the benefits, which do not remain limited to 1% of the dominant reserved families,” said Trivedi.
The SAPAKS chief, however, claimed that though September 30 was the last date for applying for candidature, the organisation has shortlisted several candidates and has asked them to start preparing.
The SAPAKS is not willing to announce the names of candidates until poll dates are declared as it fears the opposition might threaten or lure away their candidates.
On being asked whether it was an impact of SAPAKS-led protests which prompted the ruling BJP and the Congress to change their tone on SC/ST Act, Trivedi said, “Just wait and watch what happens to them when elections are over.”
The organisation claims to weed out ‘caste poison’ from the prevailing political scenario and restore communal harmony in the society.
“Earlier, there was peace and harmony in the society but the divisive politics played by both the BJP and the Congress has spread hatred among communities,” SAPAKS patron Hiralal Trivedi told News18.
Trivedi added that deserving candidates with strong background of social work would be considered for candidature.
Offering the break-up of representation to be offered to various sections in candidature, Trivedi said one-third of the tickets would be offered to the women, one-third to the youth and remaining would be given to people with affiliations to reformative social endeavours.
“We are not against SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, we just want restoration of the original provisions and amendments made in 2016 and 2018 must go,” added the former bureaucrat.
The organisation believes that the said Act is required for safeguarding the interests of SCs and STs and in prevention of atrocities and discrimination against them.
“We are also not against reservation but we want a one-time reservation policy so that the most deprived classes amongst the reserved communities could avail the benefits, which do not remain limited to 1% of the dominant reserved families,” said Trivedi.
The SAPAKS chief, however, claimed that though September 30 was the last date for applying for candidature, the organisation has shortlisted several candidates and has asked them to start preparing.
The SAPAKS is not willing to announce the names of candidates until poll dates are declared as it fears the opposition might threaten or lure away their candidates.
On being asked whether it was an impact of SAPAKS-led protests which prompted the ruling BJP and the Congress to change their tone on SC/ST Act, Trivedi said, “Just wait and watch what happens to them when elections are over.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indonesian Football Fan Beaten to Death by Rival Supporters
- Airtel Bundles Unlimited Calls And 511GB 4G Data With Oppo F9 Pro, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus
- Royal Enfield Continental GT, Interceptor 650 Twins to Launch on 26th September, Delivers Mileage of 25.5Kmpl
- Who Do You Think is Picture Perfect, Alia Bhatt or the Skies Behind Her?
- Shehla Rashid Started a Twitter Thread on Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder and It's a Must Read
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...