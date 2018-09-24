'Wait And Watch': Message From SAPAKS as it Invites Candidates For All 230 Seats in Madhya Pradesh

The Samanya Pichhra Alpsankhyak Kalyan Samaj (SAPAKS), an outfit representing the upper caste interests, has invited applications from candidates for all the 230 constituencies for the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.The organisation claims to weed out ‘caste poison’ from the prevailing political scenario and restore communal harmony in the society.“Earlier, there was peace and harmony in the society but the divisive politics played by both the BJP and the Congress has spread hatred among communities,” SAPAKS patron Hiralal Trivedi told News18.Trivedi added that deserving candidates with strong background of social work would be considered for candidature.Offering the break-up of representation to be offered to various sections in candidature, Trivedi said one-third of the tickets would be offered to the women, one-third to the youth and remaining would be given to people with affiliations to reformative social endeavours.“We are not against SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, we just want restoration of the original provisions and amendments made in 2016 and 2018 must go,” added the former bureaucrat.The organisation believes that the said Act is required for safeguarding the interests of SCs and STs and in prevention of atrocities and discrimination against them.“We are also not against reservation but we want a one-time reservation policy so that the most deprived classes amongst the reserved communities could avail the benefits, which do not remain limited to 1% of the dominant reserved families,” said Trivedi.The SAPAKS chief, however, claimed that though September 30 was the last date for applying for candidature, the organisation has shortlisted several candidates and has asked them to start preparing.The SAPAKS is not willing to announce the names of candidates until poll dates are declared as it fears the opposition might threaten or lure away their candidates.On being asked whether it was an impact of SAPAKS-led protests which prompted the ruling BJP and the Congress to change their tone on SC/ST Act, Trivedi said, “Just wait and watch what happens to them when elections are over.”