'Wait For Verdict Instead of Raking it Up': JDU's Answer to Bhagwat's Ram Temple Wish

Hours after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat demanded a law to be framed to allow the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya during his Vijayadashmi speech, Janata Dal(U) general secretary KC Tyagi reminded him against “raking up the issue” since it is in court. He also said that one should wait for the verdict."As the matter remains pending in the Supreme Court, we believe we should wait for the verdict instead of needlessly raking it up. And once the judgment is passed, all the parties concerned should respect it," Tyagi was quoted as saying by NDTV.The JD(U), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar which shares power with the BJP in Bihar, also pointed out that the NDA had been formed with an understanding among all allies that the three contentious issues of Ayodhya, Article 370, and uniform civil code will be kept on the backburner.Bhagwat has several times in the past said in no uncertain terms that a Ram Temple will come up on the disputed site very soon, but it is the first time that he’s publicly made this demand in his Vijayadashami speech, considered a policy document for the Sangh cadre, from the Narendra Modi-led government."Lord Ram is the symbol of India. His temple should be built through whatever means necessary. Government should frame a law and build the Ram Temple. That is our demand,” Bhagwat said in his speech on Thursday morning.“The Hindu community has for several years been waiting for the grand Ram temple. Unfortunate attempts have been made only to delay this process. We don’t want any more delays,” Bhagwat saidThe RSS chief has made this demand at a time when a substantial chunk of influential Hindu priests in and around Ayodhya have put the government on notice on Ram Temple issue.All eyes will now be not just on the three-judge bench hearing Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit dispute which will begin on October 29, but also on the upcoming winter Parliamentary session beginning December 16.