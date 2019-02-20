Wait Till March 5, Says Kamal Nath as BJP Questions Delay in Farm Loan Waivers

Under attack from the BJP over the delay in implementation of the farm loan waiver, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has asked the opposition to wait till March 5 for details about the scheme.However, the distribution of loan waiver certificates will start from February 22, he said. Nath’s reply came during a debate in MP assembly.The state government also got the approval for vote-on-account on the day and the BJP persistently attacked the Congress, saying the ruling party provisioned a measly amount for loan waiver and claimed the state exchequer’s purse was empty.“The government has provisioned Rs 6,000 crore for farmers while the loan waiver requires mammoth amount of Rs 56,000 crore,” former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said during the debate.“Does the state government plan to waive off loans on paper by offering certificates to farmers and not pay anything to banks?” questioned Chouhan.But Nath assured that by March 5, his government would waive off loans of 25 lakh farmers.He said it was true that the government has run out of funds.“Loan waiver was no election promise, we had announced this with utmost faith and feelings,” said Nath, adding that the farmers would be offered no dues certificates to make them realize the loan waiver.Please wait till March 5, repeated Nath. “I had thoroughly researched this and I had started preparing on this almost six months before coming to power,” said the CM.Chouhan retorted claiming the BJP had left the state in revenue surplus and all the loans were under the permissible limit of 3.5% of the GDP.Responding to Chouhan’s jibes over why he did not visit farmers hit by hailstorm, Nath retorted that visiting the farms and posing for cameras would not solve anything and he believes in addressing the issues.