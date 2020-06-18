POLITICS

Walk the Atmanirbhar Talk, Scrap Chinese Firm's Metro Project Contract: Maharashtra Minister

Representative image

Maharashtra NCP minister Jitendra Awhad has raised objection on the contract for Delhi-Meerut Metro project being given to Chinese firm Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Company instead of L&T.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: June 18, 2020, 11:14 AM IST
In the wake of the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh, Maharashtra NCP minister Jitendra Awhad has asked the Centre to scrap the Delhi-Meerut Metro work contract bagged by a Chinese firm.

"After the talk of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), the contract has been awarded to a Chinese company. Who gave the contract? Under whose jurisdiction the Railways comes? Is it not the Centre?" Awhad asked in a tweet on Wednesday, while demanding that the contract be scrapped.

"On June 12, the Delhi-Meerut Metro project work was given to Chinese firm Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Company, by side-lining the Indian company L&T. Then on June 15, the Chinese killed our 20 jawans. What kind of a foreign policy is this?" the minister wondered, and sought that the Centre "teach a lesson" to China.

Incidentally, the Maharashtra government on Monday signed MoUs collectively worth over Rs 5,000 crore with three Chinese companies, according to an official statement.

